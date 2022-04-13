The official notice has mentioned that the examination is scheduled for 25 and 26 June and will happen in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for Combined Geo-Scientist (Mains) Examination today, 12 April. Candidates can check and download the detailed timetable from the official website at upsc.gov.in.

The official notice has mentioned that the examination is scheduled for 25 and 26 June and will happen in two shifts - from 9 am to 12 noon and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

According to the notice, if a candidate fails to appear in any one or more of the written examinations for selection to the post of Geophysicist, Geologist, Chemist, Chemical and Hydrogeologist, his/her candidature will be rejected and the part of the written examination in which he/she has appeared will not be evaluated and counted for any purpose.

Here is the time table:

25 June (Saturday) -

Morning (9 am to 12 noon): GEOPHYSICS PAPER-I, GEOLOGY PAPER-I, CHEMISTRY/CHEMICAL - PAPER-I

Afternoon (2 pm to 5 pm): GEOPHYSICS PAPER-II, GEOLOGY PAPER-II, CHEMISTRY/CHEMICAL - PAPER-II

26 June (Sunday) -

Morning (9 am to 12 noon): GEOPHYSICS PAPER-III, GEOLOGY PAPER-III, CHEMISTRY/CHEMICAL - PAPER-III,

Afternoon (2 pm to 5 pm): HYDROGEOLOGY

The results of the prelims conducted on 20 February, 2022 were announced in March.

Details of the examination centres:

According to the notification, the Main Examination will be held at Chennai, Bhopal, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, and Shimla. It is to be noted that the admit cards are yet to be released.

What is the examination pattern?

Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination (Descriptive Type) consists of three papers to select the candidates for the Personality Test/Interview (Stage-III). Marks secured in the Main Examination will be counted in deciding the final result. The answers to the questions are to be given in English only.

The recruitment drive targets to fill up a total of 192 vacancies. Here is the official notification.