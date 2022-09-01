Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will end the online registration process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Director, Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive), Deputy Director, and others today, 1 September at 11:59 pm

The registration window will close at 11:59 pm. Candidates who are interested can apply for the desired posts on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The deadline for printing of a completely submitted online application form is 2 September. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 37 vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates are advised to fill in all the particulars in the online recruitment application carefully. Submission of wrong information may lead to rejection of the application form.

Find the official notice here:

https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-No-15-2022-engl-120822_0.pdf

Vacancy Details (Total: 37 vacancies)

Senior Grade of Indian Information Service: 22 vacancies

Deputy Director: 4 positions

Executive Engineer(Civil)/Surveyor of Works (Civil): 2 openings

Assistant Director: 2 posts

Scientific Officer (Non-Destructive): 1 vacancy

Photographic Officer: 1 position

Senior Photographic Officer: 1 opening

Junior Scientific Officer (Physics): 1 post

Junior Scientific Officer (Neutron Activation Analysis): 1 vacancy

Principal in Railway Degree College: 1 position

Director in National Atlas and Thematic Mapping Organisation: 1 opening

For more details on the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualifications, salary structure, and selection process among others can be crossed-checked on the notification.

Check steps to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official site of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” and click on it.

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the desired post.

Step 4: Then read the instructions, register for the post, and proceed with the application form.

Step 5: Finally, submit the UPSC recruitment form and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Here’s the direct link to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2022:

https://upsconline.nic.in/ora/VacancyNoticePub.php

Aspirants need to pay an application fee of Rs 25. Those from SC/ST/PwBD/ category as well as women candidates have been exempted from fee payment.

