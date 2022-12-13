UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for Specialist, Archivist and other posts at upsconline.nic.in; check notice

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the online registration process for recruitment to several vacancies of Archivist (General), Specialist Grade III (Paediatrics), and Scientist ‘B’. Candidates can apply for the openings by visiting the official website of UPSC. The online application process began on 10 December and will close on 29 December at 11:59 pm. “Category-wise minimum level of suitability in interviews, irrespective of whether the selection is made only by interview or by Recruitment Test followed by an interview, will be UR/EWS-50 marks, OBC-45 marks, SC/ST/PwBD-40 marks, out of the total marks of interview being 100,” mentions the notice.

Through this recruitment drive, UPSC aims to fill up a total of 19 vacancies in the organisation. While applying for the post, candidates must pay a fee of Rs 25. SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community have been exempted from payment of the fee. Candidates should keep in mind that the fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstance. It will also not be held in reserve for any other examination or selection process.

Vacancy Details: (Total 19)

Archivist (General): 13 vacancies

Specialist Grade III (Paediatrics): 5 openings

Scientist ‘B’ (Neutron Activation Analysis): 1 post

Applications without the necessary fee will not be considered and summarily rejected. Candidates are advised to check the age requirement, educational qualifications, selection process, pay scale, and other details from the official notification.

Check out the simple steps to apply for UPSC Recruitment 2022:

Go to upsconline.nic.in.

Search and click on the “One-time registration (OTR)” link that is on the homepage and create a registration profile.

Then apply for the post and fill up the details in the form.

To complete the process, upload all the documents, pay the mandatory fee and submit the form as asked.

Keep a printout of the UPSC Recruitment 2022 for future use.

Applicants must keep a check on the official website for more details and updates.

