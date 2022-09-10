Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the online application window for eligible candidates to apply for Deputy Director and other posts

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the online application window for eligible candidates to apply for Deputy Director and other vacancies. Interested candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of UPSC. “Candidates who wish to apply for more than one post should apply separately for each post and pay the fee for each post in the prescribed manner,” reads the notification. The commission further informed that if any document or certificate is in a language other than Hindi or English, then a transcript of the same duly attested by a Gazetted officer or notary must be uploaded too.

Candidates applying should note that the last date to register for the posts is 29 September 2022 till 11:59 pm. Through this recruitment drive, the UPSC will fill up a total of 54 vacancies in the organisation. More details on eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process, and others are mentioned in the official notice.

Read the notice here.

Vacancy Details (Total 54)

– Labour Enforcement Officer: 42 Vacancies

– Scientist: 9 posts

– Senior Instructor: 1 opening

– Deputy Director: 1 position

– Junior Scientific Officer: 1 vacancy

The minimum age requirement for the vacancies is 30 years. The maximum age limit for the candidate is 50 years. However, the upper age limit for the ST/SC candidates has been relaxed as per government norms.

When applying for the post, candidates have to pay an online application fee of Rs 25. Aspirants should note that there is no registration fee for SC/ST/PwBD and Women candidates. Also, the mode of payment can be via SBI’s net banking facility or by using a master credit, visa, or debit card.

Candidates are advised to fill in all the details in the online recruitment form carefully as submission of wrong information may lead to rejection. The date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidates must bring the printout of the application form along with other documents will be notified sparely by the commission.

For more details and updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of UPSC.

