The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the application window for candidates to apply for Prosecutor and other posts. Applicants can apply through the official website of UPSC. Candidates are advised to apply online only against the advertisement and not write to the commission. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted. The last date to apply for Prosecutor and other posts is 13 October 2022 till 11:59 pm. “Fee once paid shall not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection,” reads the notification. Through this recruitment campaign, UPSC will fill up 52 posts in the organisation.

Applicants who aspire to join UPSC can register themselves after carefully reading the advertisement regarding vacancy details, age limit, qualification, application fee, recruitment selection, and concession among others.

Read the official notice here.

Vacancy Details (Total: 52 posts)

-Specialist: 28 openings

-Prosecutor: 12 vacancies

-Veterinary Officer: 10 positions

-Assistant Professor: 2 posts

Those who wish to register for more than one post, must apply separately for each post and also pay the fee for each post in the prescribed manner. Post the submission of the Online Recruitment Application (ORA), candidates should take and keep a print out of the finally submitted Online Recruitment Application.

While filling up the application form, candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 25. The method of payment should be made using the SBI’s net banking service or by using a visa/master credit/debit card. Candidates from the SC/ST/PwBD/Women category do not have to pay any application fee.

Candidates are advised to fill their correct and active email address in the online application, because all correspondence will be made by the commission through email only.

Aspirants must visit the UPSC website on a regular basis for more information and updates.

