UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for 160 vacancies at upsc.gov.in, details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Senior Agricultural Engineer, Agricultural Engineer, Assistant Director, Lecturer, and others. Candidates can apply for the various vacancies through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The last date to submit their application is 1 December 2022. “If any document/certificate furnished is in a language other than Hindi or English, a transcript of the same duly attested by a Gazetted officer or notary is to be uploaded,” reads the notification. Through this recruitment drive, UPSC will fill up a total of 160 posts in the organisation.

Candidates should note that those who wish to register for more than one post can apply separately for each post. They also need to pay the fee for each post in the prescribed manner. Applicants are advised to fill in the correct and active e-mail address in the application form as all correspondence will be made by the Commission via emails only. The interview schedule and requirements with regard to copies of certificates will be mailed in due course of time to the candidate through their registered email address.

Read the official UPSC recruitment notice here.

Vacancy Details (Total 160)

-Assistant Hydrogeologist: 70 Posts

-Junior Time Scale: 29 Posts

-Assistant Chemist: 14 Posts

-Assistant Director: 13 Posts

-Assistant Geologist: 9 Posts

-Lecturer: 9 Posts

-Senior Agricultural Engineer: 7 posts

-Assistant Chemist: 6 Posts

-Assistant Geophysicist: 1 Post

-Agricultural Engineer: 1 Post

-Assistant Chemist: 1 Post

Direct link to apply for the posts.

While applying for the desired post, candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 25 (only in cash or by using the SBI’s net banking facility or by a master/ visa/credit/debit card). However, there is no application fee for Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

More details on age criteria, education qualification, work experience, selection process, and salary package among others are mentioned in the notification. Read the notice carefully and submit the application form.

