The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has begun the online application process for recruitment to various posts. These several vacancies fall under advertisement number 19/2022. Candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at – upsconline.nic.in. The last date to register for the vacancies is 27 October at 11:59 pm. Candidates are advised to fill in all their particulars in the online recruitment application carefully. Submission of wrong information may lead to rejection. “Date for the interview on which the shortlisted candidates are required to bring the printout of their online application along with other documents at UPSC shall be intimated separately,” reads the notification.

Through this recruitment drive, UPSC aims to fill up a total of 52 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates must read the eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, selection process, pay scale, and other details from the official notice.

Find the official notice here:

https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/Advt-No-19-2022-engl-071022_0.pdf

Vacancy Details (52 vacancies):

Drugs Inspector: 26 posts

Assistant Architect: 13 openings

Scientist ‘B’ (Documents): 7 positions

Scientist ‘B’ (Forensic Narcotics): 3 vacancies

Junior Scientific Officer (Ballistics), Senior Design Officer Grade-I (Engineering), and Assistant Professor (Ayurveda): 1 post each

Here are a few steps to apply for the UPSC Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to the UPSC website at – upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link reading – “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile on the portal.

Step 3: Once the registration is done, apply for the desired post and fill in all the details.

Step 4: Upload the documents, pay the necessary fee and submit the form as asked.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of the same for future use.

Candidates applying for the UPSC recruitment 2022 have to pay an application fee of Rs 25. For the SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates of any community, there is no fee. It is to be noted that applications without the prescribed fee will not be considered. No further representation against such rejection will be entertained by the commission. Also, the fee once paid will not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.