UPSC principal exam timetable released at upsc.gov.in; check official notice here
The UPSC Principal recruitment exam will be conducted at 15 centres across the country on 17 June. A notice regarding the exam has been released by the Commission
The examination schedule for the post of Principal in the Education Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can find the notification on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The offline pen and paper-based recruitment test will be conducted on 17 June.
“The Commission has decided to conduct an offline pen and paper-based RECRUITMENT TEST for short-listing the candidates for the above-mentioned post on 17.07.2022 (SUNDAY) (FORENOON SESSION) from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM,” the official notice reads.
Further in the notice, the Commission has also informed that only those candidates who are shortlisted in the test, and fulfil all the eligibility criteria, will be called for an interview. The UPSC Principal exam will be conducted at 15 centres across the country.
Centre of Test
Ahmedabad: Centre Code 1
Bhopal: Centre Code 4
Chennai: Centre Code 12
Delhi: Centre Code 8
Dispur Guwahati: Centre Code 9
Jaipur: Centre Code 11
Jammu: Centre Code 34
Kochi: Centre Code 24
Kolkata: Centre Code 6
Lucknow: Centre Code 26
Mumbai: Centre Code 5
Nagpur: Centre Code 13
Port Blair: Centre Code 37
Ranchi: Centre Code 41
Vishakhapatnam: Centre Code 51
Details on the exam:
The UPSC Principal exam will be held for a duration of two hours and all questions will carry equal marks. Candidates appearing for the exam should note that the test will have multiple-choice objective type questions.
The paper will carry a maximum of 300 marks and the medium will be Hindi and English. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the scores assigned to that question. If no answer is ticked for a question, then there will be no penalty for that question.
Find the official notice here.
Intimation about the venue of the recruitment test will be communicated by the Commission to the candidates in due course of time. Applicants are requested to keep a regular check on the official website for more details and information.
also read
PCS officer Rinkoo Rahee who was shot seven times for exposing corruption clears UPSC 2021
Rahee also has been the director of a state-run IAS coaching centre and has helped prepare a lot of UPSC aspirants over the years. According to him, it was his students who have asked and motivated him to sit for the UPSC examination.
UPSC aspirant misses his final attempt by 11 marks, Twitter consoles and encourages his efforts
After the UPSC result was out, it was a shocking moment for Sambyal who is also a civil engineer. Despite being an engineer, he had dedicated his entire career to pursuing the dream of becoming an administrative officer.