UPSC principal exam timetable released at upsc.gov.in; check official notice here

The UPSC Principal recruitment exam will be conducted at 15 centres across the country on 17 June. A notice regarding the exam has been released by the Commission

The examination schedule for the post of Principal in the Education Department, Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can find the notification on the official website at upsc.gov.in. The offline pen and paper-based recruitment test will be conducted on 17 June.

“The Commission has decided to conduct an offline pen and paper-based RECRUITMENT TEST for short-listing the candidates for the above-mentioned post on 17.07.2022 (SUNDAY) (FORENOON SESSION) from 10.30 AM to 12.30 PM,” the official notice reads.

Further in the notice, the Commission has also informed that only those candidates who are shortlisted in the test, and fulfil all the eligibility criteria, will be called for an interview. The UPSC Principal exam will be conducted at 15 centres across the country.

Centre of Test

Ahmedabad: Centre Code 1

Bhopal: Centre Code 4

Chennai: Centre Code 12

Delhi: Centre Code 8

Dispur Guwahati: Centre Code 9

Jaipur: Centre Code 11

Jammu: Centre Code 34

Kochi: Centre Code 24

Kolkata: Centre Code 6

Lucknow: Centre Code 26

Mumbai: Centre Code 5

Nagpur: Centre Code 13

Port Blair: Centre Code 37

Ranchi: Centre Code 41

Vishakhapatnam: Centre Code 51

Details on the exam:

The UPSC Principal exam will be held for a duration of two hours and all questions will carry equal marks. Candidates appearing for the exam should note that the test will have multiple-choice objective type questions.

The paper will carry a maximum of 300 marks and the medium will be Hindi and English. Every wrong answer will carry a deduction of one-third of the scores assigned to that question. If no answer is ticked for a question, then there will be no penalty for that question.

Find the official notice here.

Intimation about the venue of the recruitment test will be communicated by the Commission to the candidates in due course of time. Applicants are requested to keep a regular check on the official website for more details and information.