The result for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Examination (2) 2022 has been declared by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can view their results on the official website of UPSC. The UPSC NDA 2 Exam 2022 was conducted on 4 September for the admission in Army, Navy, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course and also the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC), which would start on 2 July, 2023. The recruitment drive will be filling approximately 400 vacancies. The qualified applicants will be required to appear for the interview taken by the Services Selection Board (SSB) of the Ministry of Defence.

The candidates who will clear all the stages of the selection process will make it to the final merit list. The successful applicants will be getting a salary between Rs. 56,100 to Rs. 77,500.

Steps to check the result:

After landing on the homepage of the official website of UPSC, click on the tab which reads, “What’s New”.

After that, click on the link which reads, “Written Result: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022”.

The merit list will appear on the screen of your device.

Find your roll number, go through the file properly, download it and take out its printout for the future reference.

You can alternatively click on this link to view the result.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must not have been born before 2 January, 2004 or after 1 January, 2007.

For the Army wing of National Defence Academy, the candidates must have studied up to the 12th class or equivalent.

For the Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy, the applicants are required to have studied Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in class 12 or equivalent.

Candidates are needed to be physically fit and they must match the physical standards set by the UPSC NDA.

Applicants must be unmarried.

Candidates who have been debarred by the Defence Ministry, are not eligible to give the NDA test.

