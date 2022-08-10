UPSC NDA, NA 2 2022 admit cards released, check how to download

UPSC will be conducting the NDA/NA 2 Exam on 4 September for admission to the Navy, Army, and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 150th Course, and for the 112th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) that would start from 2 July 2023.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the admit card for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination 2, 2022. Those who have registered for the exam can download their admit cards from the official web portal at upsconline.nic.in.

The examination aims to fill a total of 400 vacancies. The admission of the applicants at all the stages of the exam will be provisional in nature and subject to fulfilling the prescribed eligibility conditions.

What are the steps to apply for UPSC NDA exam:

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Visit the ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link.

Step 3: Go to the download link for NDA/NA 2.

Step 4: Fill in your Registration Id, date of birth and roll number.

Step 5: The UPSC NDA admit card will be displayed on screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of UPSC NDA admit card for future reference.

Here is the direct link to download the UPSC admit card

Candidates will be required to produce a printout of their e-admit card along with an identity proof at the examination centre.

Admission to these courses will be made on the basis of the results of the written examination, which will be followed by an intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board for those who qualify in the written test.

Some important instructions for the candidates:

Make sure that you check your e-admit card carefully for discrepancies. If you find any, bring it to the notice of UPSC immediately.

Mention your name, registration ID, roll number, and name and year of the examination in all correspondence with the commission.

Carry the admit card to the examination hall and keep it with yourself until the completion of the recruitment.

It is to be noted that entry to the examination venue will be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the exam, which is 9:50 am for the morning session and 1:50 pm for the afternoon session. No candidate will be permitted to enter the venue after the exam begins.

