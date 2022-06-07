UPSC NDA 2 2022: Registrations for 400 posts close today at upsconline.nic.in

Only unmarried male/female candidates who were born before 2 January 2004, and not later than 1 January 2007, are eligible to apply. The UPSC is conducting the recruitment for a total of 400 vacancies.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online application process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy (NDA/NA) 2022 (II) exam today, 7 June. Those interested and eligible can fill and submit their online applications at the official website- upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 PM.

Details of the Vacancies:

In the National Defence Academy, there are a total of 370 vacancies including 208 for the Army, 120 for the Air Force (including 28 for Ground Duties) and 42 for Navy. A total of 30 vacancies in the Naval Academy on the basis of the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme are available for male candidates only, taking the total number of vacancies to 400.

It is to be noted that the admit cards will be issued 15 days before the exam. The course will start on 2 July, 2023.

What are the Eligibility criteria?

Only unmarried male/female candidates who were born before 2 January 2004, and not later than 1 January 2007, are eligible to apply.

What is the Educational qualification?

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy: Applicants should have qualified Class 12 in 10+2 pattern of school education, or any equivalent exam, that is conducted by a State Education Board or university.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy as well as the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Naval Academy: The candidate should have cleared Class 12 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics in the 10+2 pattern school exam or its equivalent. Aspirants who are appearing for their Class 12 or equivalent examination can also apply for the UPSC NDA recruitment.

Check the official notice for more details related to the posts here.

What are the steps to apply for the posts?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link that reads ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Step 3: Go to Part 1 registration and fill the basic information and select the post you want to apply for

Step 4: Upload your documents and pay fee in part 2 of the registration

Step 5: Submit your form and print it for future correspondence