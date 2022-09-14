Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for UPSC Engineering Services 2023 preliminary exam. The application process has begun today, 14 September 2022. The aspiring candidates can apply on the Commission’s web portal at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for UPSC Engineering Services 2023 preliminary exam. The application process has begun today, 14 September 2022. Aspiring candidates can apply on the Commission’s web portal at upsc.gov.in. The examination aims to fill up a total of 327 vacancies for posts under the following categories: Electrical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. The registration will go on till 4 October at 6 PM. The examination as per the schedule released will be conducted on 19 February 2023. The candidates from the General and OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 while females/PwBD/SC/ST candidates are exempted from the payment of any kind of application fees.

UPSC ESE consists of 3 stages of examination.The first stage of ESE is known as the preliminary/stage-1 examination. The candidates who qualify for the ESE prelims exam are then required to appear for the ESE Mains exam. After qualifying the Mains exam, the aspirants are called for the third and the final round – the interview.

Check the detailed notification for UPSC Engineering Services 2023 here:

What are the eligibility criteria?

A candidate aspiring for this examination should have attained the age of 21 years but must not be more than 30 years on 1 January 2023.

An applicant should have an Engineering degree in the concerned field.

What are the steps to apply for the vacancies?

Step 1: Candidates must visit the UPSC official web portal at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Engineering Services Examination 2023 link present on the homepage.

Step 3: A new page will open with the UPSC ESE application form link.

Step 4: Register yourself and start filling the UPSC ESE form by giving in details, uploading the documents and making the fee payment.

Step 5: Submit your UPSC ESE form.

Step 6: After submitting, download and print a copy of your UPSC ESE form for future references.