Eligible and interested UPSC candidates can apply online on the Commission’s website at upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification to fill 67 vacancies for the posts including Assistant Geophysicist, Assistant Chemist, Senior Scientific Officer Sub Divisional Engineer, Senior Lecturer (Forensic Medicine), and Assistant Director.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the Commission’s website at upsc.gov.in. The last date for applying to the posts is 12 May but the last date for printing the duly filled application is 13 May.

All the vacancies notified are open in different departments. Thus, the eligibility criteria is different for different vacancies. Check the details and the application process below.

The details of the 67 vacancies in the government that will be filled through this recruitment drive are as follows:

Assistant geophysicist: 40 vacancies

Assistant chemist: 22 vacancies

Sub-divisional engineer: 2 vacancies

Assistant director: 1 vacancy

Senior scientific officer: 1 vacancy

Senior lecturer: 1 vacancy

Eligibility Criteria:

The eligibility criteria for different posts can be checked from the official notification here.

Steps to apply for the vacancies:

Go to the official website of Union Public Service Commission - upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Go to the relevant recruitment advertisement link available. Register yourself on the portal and fill the application form. Fill your details and upload the your documents and pay your application fee. Your registration form will appear on the screen. Download and take a print out of your form for future reference.

What is the application fee?

Candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 25 either by remitting the money in any SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the bank or by using visa/master - debit/credit card. It is to be noted that the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD/Women categories don't have to pay any application fee.