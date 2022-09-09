UPSC IFoS Main exam 2022 dates announced, check details

The UPSC IFoS Main is one of the toughest and most competitive exams in India. The exam is conducted by UPSC every year to recruit candidates for the scientific management of Indian forests

The exam dates for the Indian Forest Service (IFoS) Main exam 2022 have been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested and eligible candidates can view the exam notice at the official website – upsc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted from 20 November to 27 November. The exam will take place in two sessions, forenoon session (from 9 AM to 12 Noon) and afternoon session (from 2 to 5 PM) on all days. The centres where the exam will be held are Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Nagpur, Port Blair, and Shimla. The admit cards will become available 3 weeks before the exam.

The UPSC IFoS exam has three stages, which are Prelims, Main and Interview. In order to appear for the Main exam, candidates are required to clear the Prelims. And candidates who qualify the Main exam, will be called for an interview. The Prelims exam for this year was held on 5 June, 2022.

Examination pattern of Main exam:

– The UPSC IFoS Main examination is completely separate from the UPSC CSE exam.

– The exam contains 6 papers, which are General English, General Knowledge, and 4 optional papers.

– All the papers are of descriptive type.

– General English and General Knowledge are of 300 marks each, while the optional papers are of 200 marks each.

– Each paper will be of 3 hours.

Educational qualification:

Candidates who have graduated in the listed subjects are eligible to apply for the exam:

Botany

Chemistry

Geology

Mathematics

Physics

Statistics

Zoology

Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, or Forestry, or engineering

Number of attempts:

General candidates can appear for the exam 6 times, OBC candidates can do it 9 times, and for SC/ST candidates, there are no restrictions on the number of attempts. PWD candidates belonging to General/OBC category can appear 9 times, and PWD candidates from SC/ST category don’t have any limit to their number of attempts.

The UPSC IFoS Main is one of the toughest and most competitive exams in India. The exam is conducted by UPSC every year to recruit candidates for the scientific management of Indian forests.

