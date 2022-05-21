UPSC IES/ISS Examination 2022: Exam timetable released; check upsc.gov.in

The UPSC will conduct the IES/ISS exams from 24 to 26 June and they will be held in two sessions — 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examination 2022. Candidates can check the exam schedule at the official website of UPSC which is upsc.gov.in.

UPSC will conduct the IES/ISS examination from 24 to 26 June 2022. The examination will take place in two sessions- 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

The commission is conducting the examination to fill up a total of 53 vacancies. Out of the total number of vacancies, 29 posts are for the Indian Statistical Service and 24 for the Indian Economic Service.

The selection process for the Indian Economic/Statistical Services will take place in two rounds. The first round will be a written examination with the question papers carrying a total of 1,000 marks. The next round will be a personal interview session or personality test which carries 200 marks.

The exam will be divided into four papers. The common papers of General English and General Studies will be held on 24 June. The other four descriptive papers for the Indian Economic Service applicants are General Economics-I, General Economics-II, General Economics- III and Indian Economics. For Indian Statistical Service aspirants, the papers are Statistics-I, Statistics-II, Statistics-III and Statistics-IV.

Aspirants are advised to go to the UPSC's official website for checking the details of the examination schedule.

Direct link to check notice is here.

