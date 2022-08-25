UPSC IES/ISS 2022 result announced at upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC IES/ISS 2022 exam was held from 24-26 June. The recruitment drive intends to fill 53 vacancies, out of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations on 24 August. Those who sat for the examination must visit the official website of UPSC https://upsc.gov.in/ to check your result. A total of 127 candidates have qualified in the written examination. The qualified applicants will have to give the Interview/Personality Test.

The schedule of the interview of qualified candidates will be uploaded on the official website of UPSC in due course of time. However, the exact date of the interview will be intimated to the candidates via e-Summon Letter. The candidates are requested to visit the official website to get updates regarding this.

The UPSC IES/ISS 2022 exam was held from 24-26 June. The recruitment drive intends to fill 53 vacancies, out of which 24 vacancies are for the Indian Economic Service and 29 for the Indian Statistical Service.

How to download the results of UPSC IES/ISS 2022 examination:

Step 1: After visiting the official website of UPSC, go to the “What’s New” tab.

Step 2: Then, click on the link which reads, “Written Result (with name): Indian Economic Service – Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2022”.

Step 3: A page will open up on your screen from where you can easily download the results.

Step 4: Take a printout of the results after downloading it for future reference.

Important Points:

Candidates are needed to fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.), which will be made available on the official website in due course. Important instructions regarding the filling up of D.A.F., and submission of the same will also be made available on the website. The qualified candidates have to first register on the relevant page of the Commission’s website before filling up the D.A.F., and submit the same online along with uploading the scanned copies of relevant certificates or documents in support of their eligibility, claim for reservation, etc. The mark sheets of candidates will be made available on the commission’s website after the declaration of final results (after the interviews are held). The marksheets will remain present on the website for a period of 30 days. Candidates can obtain any information/clarification about their exam/result from 10 AM to 5 PM on working days in person or via telephone: (011)-23385271/23381125/23098543 from UPSC’s facilitation counter at its campus. No request regarding the change in date or time of Personality Test will be entertained by the commission under any circumstances.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.