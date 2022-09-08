UPSC IES/ISS 2022 DAF form released at upsconline.nic.in, find direct link

Union Public Service Commission has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the IES/ISS Examinations 2022. Aspirants can fill up the registration form at upsconline.nic.in

The Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service (IES/ISS) Examinations 2022 has been issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Interested applicants can fill up the registration form by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. The online application process will close on 16 September 2022 at 6 pm. According to the official notice, a total of 127 eligible candidates have been declared qualified in the written exam. The qualified aspirants will have to appear for an interview or a personality test round.

“Candidates shortlisted for interview on the basis of written results will be required to upload scanned copies of documents/relevant certificates in support of claims made in the online application as and when demanded by the Commission,” reads the notification. At the time of the interview, candidates must bring their original certificates along with a set of self-certified documents.

Read official notification:

For DAF IES

For DAF ISS

Through this recruitment campaign, the commission will fill up a total of 53 vacancies in the organisation. Out of the total, 24 openings are for the IES posts and 29 are for the ISS posts.

Here are the simple steps to apply for the UPSC IES/ ISS DAF 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsconline.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ and click on the IES/ISS DAF link.

Step 3: Then, click on the login link, where the candidates have to enter their Roll No and Password on the given portal.

Step 4: As a new page opens, then proceed to fill out the DAF form and submit it as asked.

Step 5: Save and download the DAF form.

Step 6: Take a printout of the UPSC IES/ISS 2022 DAF form for future reference

Direct link to fill up IES DAF 2022

Direct link to fill up ISS DAF 2022

For more updates, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of UPSC.

