UPSC ESE Mains 2022: Admit Card released at upsconline.nic.in; check details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for the UPSC Engineering Services Main Examination 2022. Aspirants who have applied for the UPSC ESE Mains 2022 can download their admit cards from the official website of UPSC -upsconline.nic.in.

The commission will conduct the UPSC Main Exam 2022 on Sunday, 26 June. The examination process will be divided into two shifts. Each shift will be of three hours. The morning shift will be from 9:00 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift will be from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Candidates who have successfully cleared the UPSC ESE Preliminary Examination 2022 which was held on 20 February this year, are eligible to appear in the Mains paper. The commission announced the result of the prelims on 30 March.

UPSC is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 247 vacancies in various engineering departments such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

The aspirants are instructed to bring the printed copy of the e-Admit Card, along with the original photo identity proof whose number is mentioned in the e-Admit Card, to enter the examination hall in each session. As per the selection process, after successfully clearing the UPSC ESE Mains, candidates will be called for the third stage of the recruitment process, which is the personality test or personal interview round.

Steps to follow while downloading the UPSC ESE Mains 2022 Admit Card:

Go to the official site of UPSC, upsconline.nic.in.

Click on the link for ‘e-admit cards for various examinations of UPSC’, available on the homepage.

Select the download option under ‘Engineering Services Main Examination 2022’.

Read the instructions carefully and download the admit card using the registration number or the roll number.

Take out a printed hard copy for using as a hall ticket.

The direct link to download the e-admit card is here.