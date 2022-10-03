UPSC ESE 2023: Registration process ends on 4 October; check steps to apply
Candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in up to 6 pm. The UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam will be conducted on 19 February 2023
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will conclude the online registration process for the UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2023 tomorrow, 4 October.
Candidates can register for the exam by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in up to 6 pm.
As per the schedule, the UPSC Engineering Services Preliminary Exam will be conducted on 19 February 2023.
“Candidates seeking reservation/relaxation benefits available for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwBD/Ex-Servicemen must ensure that they are entitled to such reservation/relaxation as per eligibility prescribed in the Rules/Notice,” reads the notification. Female/SC/ST/PwBD category applicants have been exempted from the payment of the fee while all other candidates need to pay Rs 200.
Here is the recruitment exam’s notification.
Simple steps to register for the UPSC ESE 2023:
Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in
Step 2: Look for the registration link and create a one-time profile on the portal
Step 3: Then, log in to the portal and click on the link for ESE Prelims 2023
Step 4: Fill up the application form, upload all the documents and pay the necessary ESE fee
Step 5: Save and download the UPSC ESE 2023 form
Step 6: Keep a printout of the UPSC ESE 2023 form for future use
The minimum age requirement for the exam is 21 years while the upper age limit is 30 years, as on 1 January 2023. Candidates should also hold a degree in engineering in the relevant field.
For the Engineering Services, UPSC will shortlist candidates based on a preliminary exam, main exam, and personality test round. Through the recruitment exam, the Commission will fill up a total of 327 vacancies. The recruitment on the results of the Engineering Services Exam 2023 will be made to the UPSC under Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics, and Telecommunication Engineering categories.
For more details, read the official notification and keep checking the official website on a regular basis.
