UPSC ESE 2022: Prelims exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

The timetable for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) prelims 2022 has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can view the detailed ESE prelims schedule at the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in/.

Steps to view ESE 2022 prelims schedule:

― Visit the official website at https://www.upsc.gov.in/

― Click on the link for Active Examinations that is given on the page

― Select the option for ESE 2022 prelims exam available on the website

― Click on the option for the detailed exam schedule

― The ESE prelims 2022 timetable will appear on your screen

― Check the dates and take a printout of the ESE exam dates for future reference

The ESE prelims exam will be held on 22 February in two shifts. The General Studies and Engineering Aptitude exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon. The discipline-specific paper which includes Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engineering, will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Both papers will be held in objective format, as per the UPSC. The General Studies paper will be 200 marks, while the discipline-specific paper will be 300 marks. Negative marking will be conducted for every incorrect response, as per the official notification.

Applicants who qualify for the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the UPSC ESE 2022 Mains exam. View the official UPSC ESE advertisement here.

The UPSC ESE 2022 registration process began on 22 September last year and went on till 21 October 2021. The recruitment drive is being conducted by the UPSC for a total of 247 vacancies. This includes six vacancies for Locomotor Disability “including Leprosy cured, Dwarfism, Acid Attack victims and Muscular Dystrophy”, eight vacancies for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities and two posts for people who are Hard of Hearing.

For more information regarding the exam syllabus, eligibility criteria and other details, applicants can keep visiting the official website of the UPSC.