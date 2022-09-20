UPSC ESE 2022: Interview dates announced, check schedule here

The interview schedule for the UPSC ESE or Union Public Service Commission Engineering Service Examination Interview has been announced by the Commission. Aspirants who have cleared the engineering service exam will now be required to appear for the interview round. As per the official notice, the interview is scheduled to take place from 7 October and a notification about the same along with the schedule has been released on the official web portal. The e-summon letters of the personality tests (Interviews) will be released shortly and can be downloaded from the Commission’s website.

The recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 247 vacancies under various categories: Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. The UPSC ESE Mains 2022 exam was held on 26 June and the result was announced on 3 August.

What are the steps to download the UPSC notification?

Go to the official web portal

Go to the ‘What’s New” section and click on the link that reads, “Interview Schedule: Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2022,” on the homepage

The interview schedule PDF will appear on the screen

Read it carefully and save it or take a print out for future reference

The notice and the interview schedule for the Engineering Services is linked here. The date, time and session along with the roll number is mentioned in the schedule.

The admit card will be put out soon so candidates are advised to keep a check on the website for latest updates.

Earlier, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had announced the result of the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2022 on 19 September. Candidates can check their results from the official website of the Commission.

