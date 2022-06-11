UPSC EPFO EO/AO 2020: Interview Schedule available at upsc.gov.in, check details here

After the interview process, a list of shortlisted students will be published and the selection process will be followed by Medical Examination and Document Verification. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official site for any further notification.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Interview for the recruitment of the Enforcement Officer and Accounts Officer in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization, Ministry of Labour and Employment on its official site which is upsc.gov.in.

As the official notification says, the commission will conduct the interview process from 4 July to 1 August 2022. It will be of two shifts. The first shift will start at 9 AM and the second shift is from 12 PM. The interview will be held at UPSC Office, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi – 110069.

According to the exhaustive details given on the official website under Recruitment/Interview/List of documents (Annexure I), candidates will have to carry original copies of all necessary documents regarding educational qualification, experience, age proof, community or PH certificate, equivalence certificate etc. along with a self-attested passport size photograph.

UPSC is running this recruitment drive to fill up a total of 421 vacancies for the posts of Enforcement Officer or Accounts Officer at Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). The written examination was conducted by the Commission on 5 September 2021 and the result was announced on 8 October 2021. Candidates qualified in the written test will get to sit for the personal interview round.

After the interview process, a list of shortlisted students will be published and the selection process will be followed by Medical Examination and Document Verification. Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official site for any further notification.

Steps to follow while downloading the interview schedule: