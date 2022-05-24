UPSC Engineering Services Main exam 2022: Timetable released on upsc.gov.in, check details

UPSC has notified that through the UPSC ESE 2022, a total number of 247 vacancies will be filled in various posts such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam schedule for the UPSC Engineering Services Main examination 2022. Candidates who have applied for the UPSC ESE Main Exam can download the timetable from the official website of UPSC which is upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC Engineering Services Main exam 2022 will be conducted on 26 June. The examination process will be conducted in two shifts - the morning shift and the afternoon shift. The first shift will begin at 9 AM and will end at noon. The second shift will be conducted from 2 PM to 5 PM.

Each of the discipline-specific papers will carry 300 marks and candidates will be given a period of 3 hours to attend the papers.

Students are advised to visit the official website and check the timetable uploaded there for further enquiry.

Here is the official timetable.

UPSC ESE Main 2022 Exam Schedule:

Morning shift (9 am to 12 pm): Mechanical Engineering Paper 1, Civil engineering Paper 1, Electrical Engineering Paper 1, and Electronics and Telecom Engineering Paper 1 will be held in morning shift.

Afternoon Shift (2 pm to 5 pm): Mechanical Engineering Paper 2, Civil engineering Paper 2, Electrical Engineering Paper 2, and Electronics and Telecom Engineering Paper 2 will be held during afternoon shift.

UPSC has notified that through the UPSC ESE 2022, a total number of 247 vacancies will be filled in various posts such as Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

The shortlisting of the candidates will be done following three steps - ESE Preliminary Examination, ESE Main, and Personal Interview Round or Personality Test. The Preliminary Exam was held on 20 February 2022 and the result was declared on 30 March 2022. The candidates who passed the ESE Preliminary Exam are qualified to appear for the Mains.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.