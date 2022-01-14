UPSC declares final result for 65 Examiner posts, check details at upsc.gov.in

Shortlisted candidates were further called for an Interview round which was held from 22 November to 26 November last year

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result for the post of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications.

Candidates who appeared in the interview round may check their result on the official website of UPSC - https://upsc.gov.in/

Here is how to download the result:

-Visit the official website - https://upsc.gov.in/

-Go to the ‘What’s New’ section

-Click on link that reads, “65 Posts of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indication”

-Click on the ‘Final result’ link

-Check the result and download a copy to use it in future

The direct link to the result is here.

The final result displays a list of names and roll numbers of the selected candidates. It also displays the recommended duration of in-service training to be completed by the selected candidates.

A Computer-Based recruitment test was conducted by UPSC on 8 March, 2020 for the post of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications.

Shortlisted candidates were further called for an Interview round which was held from 22 November to 26 November last year. The final result contains the list of applicants who qualified for the interview.

The Board has also notified that marks of interviewed candidates, cut-off marks, etc will be uploaded on the Commission’s portal after the completion of the Recruitment Process or within thirty days, whichever is later.

The recruitment drive was carried out to fill a total of 65 vacancies for the post of Examiner of Trade Marks and Geographical Indications. However, the total number of candidates recommended for appointment is 62. Two vacancies under the Unreserved category have been kept unfilled due to the non-availability of suitable candidates to be recommended against two Physically Handicapped vacancies (1 HH and 1 LV).

Meanwhile, the result in respect of one vacancy is kept in a sealed cover as per the Interim order of Hon’ble CAT, Mumbai Bench.