UPSC CSE 2021 interview schedule out at upsc.gov.in, check details here

Union Public Service Commission or UPSC has put out the Personality Tests/ Interview schedule on its official website on 22 March 2022. The interview schedule is released for candidates who cleared the UPSC CSE Mains 2021 examination. The schedule can be checked on the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.

The UPSC CSE Main 2021 exam was conducted in January this year. The Commission declared the result on 17 March. The Preliminary Exam result was announced in October last year.

UPSC CSE 2021 interview schedule: Here’s how to check

Go to UPSC’s official website that is - gov.in

On the homepage, go to ‘What’s New’ section

Then, click on ‘Interview Schedule: Civil Services (Main) Examination 2021’ link

A new page will open, download the UPSC CSE 2021 interview schedule file in PDF format

As per the schedule, Personality Tests (Interviews) of shortlisted candidates will be conducted from 5 April to 26 May 2022. The Commission will soon release the e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests for candidates on its official website.

“No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” said the Commission.

It is to be noted that the UPSC will reimburse (the lowest ‘to’ and ‘fro’) travel expenses for outstation candidates attending Interviews/PT Boards subjects. To avail of the facility, candidates must book their flight or train tickets through any authorised travel agent. The detailed conditions for the reimbursement have been mentioned in the notice.

Check the Personality Tests (Interviews) schedule here.

The Civil Services Exam is being conducted by the UPSC to fill more than 700 vacancies at various Central Government departments.

Candidates must note that they have to fill out the DAF-II form within the given time frame. If a candidate fails to complete the DAF-II by the deadline, his or her candidature will be revoked, and no e-Summon Letter will be provided.

For more details, aspirants are advised to visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in.