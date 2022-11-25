The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the Civil Services Mains (CSM) Result 2022 anytime soon. The commission released a notice on the same stating that they would start conducting the Personality Tests or Interviews of the candidates, who qualify for the CSM 2022, from early next year. “Candidates of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (CSM2022) are informed that the result of this Examination is likely to be declared,” reads the notification. Candidates who are waiting for results can check and download the announcement from the official website of UPSC. Once released, candidates will be able to download their results through the candidate login id on the portal.

Read the official notice here.

It is to be noted that after the declaration of the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2022 result, a Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) would be available for candidates on the commission’s website for a specified period of time. Candidates who qualify for the personality test or interview round are advised to fill up and submit their DAF-II within the given time frame. The submission of the DAF-II (Online mode only) is compulsory for all passing candidates. If any candidate fails to submit their DAF-II online form within the prescribed period, then his/her candidature will get cancelled. No further request will be entertained in this regard.

While attending the personality test or interview round, candidates are advised to keep all their relevant documents ready in original as well as a self-attested photocopy of each.

The documents needed are:

Original Matriculation/Higher Secondary/equivalent Certificate.

Original degree for Graduation or equivalent examination

An equivalence certificate (for Degree from a foreign University)

Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other Backward Classes Certificate (if applicable) or Income & Asset Certificate for Economically Weaker Section.

Certificate of Disability (PwBD) in the prescribed Format

Hailing from certificate for states including Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

Undertaking ‘B’/Self-declaration from the candidate of Persons with Benchmark Disability

Ex-servicemen certificate

Documents in Support of Higher Qualification and Extra Curricular activities, if any.

Two passport-size photographs taken recently (4cm. X 5 cm. approx.)

The photo identity card as mentioned in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I).

The OBC/EWS category candidates must upload OBC/EWS Annexure along with DAF-II.

The UPSC Preliminary exam was held on 5 June and the result was declared on 22 June 2022. As per the schedule, the UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination was conducted from 16 September to 25 September 2022. Through this UPSC CSE 2022 recruitment exam, the number of vacancies to be filled is 1,011.

