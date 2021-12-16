UPSC Civil Services Main admit cards 2021 released, here's how to get hall tickets

Along with the hall ticket, applicants must also carry a government-issued photo identity card like Aadhaar card, voter ID

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the hall ticket for the Civil Services Main Examination 2021 at its official website - https://upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download their hall tickets from the official website of the Commission.

UPSC CSE Main admit cards 2021: steps to follow

Go to the UPSC website - https://upsc.gov.in

On the homepage, search for ‘news announcement section’

Click on ‘UPSC CSE Main admit card' link, under the news announcement section

Key in your login credentials such as - roll number and date of birth and press the submit button

The UPSC CSE Main admit cards 2021will appear on the screen of your device

Candidates can download and take a hard copy of their hall tickets for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check and download UPSC Civil Services Main hall tickets

https://upsconline.nic.in/eadmitcard/admitcard_csm_2021/

The UPSC CSE Main exam is tentatively scheduled to be held on 7, 8, 9,15 and 16 January 2022.

Aspirants are advised to enter the examination centre 30 minutes before the scheduled time. It is to be noted that the entry to the exam hall closes 10 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2021 will include details like the name and roll number of the candidate, photograph of the candidate, and address of the allotted exam centre, etc. Aspirants must note that UPSC Civil Services Main Admit Card 2021 is a mandatory document to attend for the examination. Candidates can not enter the exam hall without an admit card.

Along with the hall ticket, applicants must also carry a government-issued photo identity card like Aadhaar card, voter ID.

Exam Pattern

UPSC Civil Services Main exam will have a set of nine papers of which two papers (A, B) are for qualifying and seven are for merit. The duration of language-based qualifying papers and General Studies papers is three hours each. Candidates also have an optional paper.

Candidates who clear the Main exam will be called by the Commission for the interview.

