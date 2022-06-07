UPSC CDS II 2022: Last date to apply for 339 vacancies; find direct link here

Three weeks before the commencement of the examination, candidates will be issued an e-admit card by the Commission., The non-technical courses will commence from October 2023 while the others will start from July next year.

The online application window to register for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination II, 2022 will be closed today, 7 June, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates, who are interested can apply for the exam by visiting the official website at upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 pm.

Through this UPSC CDS II exam, the Commission will fill up a total of 339 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. As per the schedule, the Defence Services examination will be held on 4 September 2022.

Vacancy details (Total 339):

For Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 118th SSC (Men) (NT): 169 openings

For Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 posts

For Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 vacancies

For Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 22 postings

For Officers Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 32nd SSC Women (NT): 16 posts

Three weeks before the commencement of the examination, candidates will be issued an e-admit card by the Commission., The non-technical courses will commence from October 2023 while the others will start from July next year.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying for the registered posts. Find the official notice here.

Check steps to apply for UPSC CDS 2 exam 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads- ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’.

Step 3: Candidates need to fill out the UPSC CDS 2 2022 registration form, pay the required fee, and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Then, select the exam centre and submit the CDS 2 application form.

Step 5: Download the CDS 2022 form and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Find the direct link to apply for the UPSC CDS 2 exam 2022 here.

Candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 for the application form. However, female/SC/ST applicants are exempted from the payment of the UPSC CDS fee. For more details and information, applicants are requested to keep a check on the official UPSC website.