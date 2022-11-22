The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has put out the UPSC Combined Defence Service examination result. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the UPSC CDS I Final Result 2022 by visiting the Commission’s official web portal at upsc.gov.in. The final result has been declared on the basis of UPSC CDS 1 exam held on 10 April and the interviews organised by the Services Selection Board. A total of 164 candidates have been shortlisted by the UPSC. The break-up of the vacancies, according to the official notice, was 100 for the Indian Military Academy, 32 for the Air Force Academy and 22 for the Indian Naval Academy.

The UPSC has informed that the verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of shortlisted candidates is still being conducted by the Army Headquarters. The candidature of these applicants is therefore provisional.

What are the steps to check UPSC CDS I Result?

Step 1: Go to upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Then click on the link that reads, “Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2022,” under What’s New section.

Step 3: The UPSC CDS I result will then appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the UPSC CDS result PDF and keep a copy of the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to the UPSC CDS result PDF

https://upsc.gov.in/sites/default/files/CDS_I_2022_FR_Eng_21112022.pdf

Candidates are advised to forward their certificates, in original, as a proof of Date of Birth/Educational qualification etc. claimed by the aspirants, along with attested photocopies, to the Army Headquarters /Air Headquarters/Naval Headquarters as per their first choice.

For any further information, the candidates should contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission’s Office, either in person or through the telephone numbers at 011-23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543, between 10:00 hours and 17:00 hours on any working day. Candidates can refer to the UPSC’ s official portal for latest updates.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.