Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021. A total of 142 candidates have been recommended for admission to the 153rd (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course i.e. No. 212 F(P) Course and Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, according to the UPSC.

The result has been declared on the basis of a written exam and SSB Interviews. However, it is to be noted that the results of the Medical examination have not been considered while preparing the list.

What are the steps to check the UPSC CDS 2 Final Result 2022

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC - upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads 'Final Result: Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2021'

Step 3: Then go to the PDF link

Step 4: Download the UPSC CDS II result PDF

Step 5: Check the roll numbers of selected candidates from the list and save them for future reference.

It is to be noted that some of the courses would commence from July 2022, while a few others would commence from October this year.

Candidates can visit this link for more details.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had recently announced the final result of UPSC Civil Services Examination 2021 as well. Nearly 9,214 candidates had appeared in the written (main) examination which was conducted in January this year. A total of 1,824 candidates had qualified for the interview round, out of which 685 aspirants had been recommended for appointment.

The UPSC aims to fill a total of 749 vacancies including 180 in the Indian Administrative Service, 200 in the Indian Police Service, 37 in the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and 332 in Central Group ‘A’ and ‘B’ services.