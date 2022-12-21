The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2023 on Wednesday. As per the notice, the online registration process for UPSC CDS-1 2023 has begun today, 21 December 2022. Applicants who want to apply for the CDS Exam can register themselves at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The deadline to apply for the examination is 10 January 2023 at 6 pm. “Mere issue of Admission Certificate to the candidate will not imply that his candidature has been finally cleared by the Commission,” reads the notice. Candidates should keep in mind that the verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents will be taken up only after the candidate has qualified for an interview or personality round.

According to the schedule, the UPSC CDS I exam 2023 will be conducted on 16 April next year. Three weeks before the commencement of the exam, candidates will be issued an e-admit card. The CDS exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 341 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The programme will begin in January 2024, as per the notice.

Find the UPSC CDS 1 official notification 2023 here

Check vacancy details (Total – 341)

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 116th SSC (Men) (NT): 170 vacancies

Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 posts

Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 positions

Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 22 openings

Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 30th SSC Women (NT): 17 vacancies.

Here are a few steps on how to apply for UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2023:

-Visit upsconline.nic.in.

-Look for the link that reads ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’ and click on it.

-As the new page opens, fill out the registration form, pay the necessary fee and upload the documents.

-To complete the process, select the exam centre and submit the form as asked.

-Save and download the UPSC CDS form.

-Keep a hard copy of the UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2023 form for future reference.

Direct link to apply for UPSC CDS 1 exam 2023

Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 200. However, Female/SC/ST candidates have been exempted from payment of the fee. Before applying for the exam, aspirants must read the official notification carefully.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.