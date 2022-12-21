UPSC CDS 1 2023 exam notification released, registration process begins at upsconline.nic.in
The last date to apply for the Combined Defence Services examination is 10 January 2023 at 6 pm. The UPSC CDS I exam will be held on 16 April next year
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) issued the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2023 on Wednesday. As per the notice, the online registration process for UPSC CDS-1 2023 has begun today, 21 December 2022. Applicants who want to apply for the CDS Exam can register themselves at upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in. The deadline to apply for the examination is 10 January 2023 at 6 pm. “Mere issue of Admission Certificate to the candidate will not imply that his candidature has been finally cleared by the Commission,” reads the notice. Candidates should keep in mind that the verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents will be taken up only after the candidate has qualified for an interview or personality round.
According to the schedule, the UPSC CDS I exam 2023 will be conducted on 16 April next year. Three weeks before the commencement of the exam, candidates will be issued an e-admit card. The CDS exam is being conducted to fill up a total of 341 vacancies in various courses at different Indian military institutes. The programme will begin in January 2024, as per the notice.
Find the UPSC CDS 1 official notification 2023 here
Check vacancy details (Total – 341)
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 116th SSC (Men) (NT): 170 vacancies
Indian Military Academy, Dehradun: 100 posts
Air Force Academy, Hyderabad: 32 positions
Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala: 22 openings
Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai (Madras) 30th SSC Women (NT): 17 vacancies.
Here are a few steps on how to apply for UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2023:
-Visit upsconline.nic.in.
-Look for the link that reads ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’ and click on it.
-As the new page opens, fill out the registration form, pay the necessary fee and upload the documents.
-To complete the process, select the exam centre and submit the form as asked.
-Save and download the UPSC CDS form.
-Keep a hard copy of the UPSC CDS 1 Exam 2023 form for future reference.
Direct link to apply for UPSC CDS 1 exam 2023
Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 200. However, Female/SC/ST candidates have been exempted from payment of the fee. Before applying for the exam, aspirants must read the official notification carefully.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register for Specialist, Archivist and other posts at upsconline.nic.in; check notice
UPSC plans to fill up a total of 19 vacancies in the organisation. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 25 while applying for the post
CSL Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Registration process for 143 posts ends today, details here
CSL is planning to fill up a total of 143 vacancies in the organisation. Apply for the positions on the official website at mhrdnats.gov.in
DRDO Recruitment 2022: Deadline to register for 1,061 A&A vacancies ends today, check details
DRDO will fill up a total of 1,061 vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment drive. Candidates must read the notification before applying for the post