UPSC CAPF 2022: Official notification released at upsc.gov.in, check steps to apply here
UPSC CAPF candidates should note that the application window will be open till 10 May, this year. After the specified date, no applications will be accepted by the Commission.
The official notification for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants 2022 recruitment has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, 20 April. Those who are interested can apply by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Candidates should note that the application window for UPSC CAPF will be open till 10 May, this year. After the specified date, no applications will be accepted by the Commission.
As per the latest update, the CAPF AC written exam will be conducted on 7 August, 2022. It will consist of two papers; paper I will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, while Paper II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Find the official notice here.
Here are few steps to apply for UPSC CAPF AC 2022:
Step 1: Go to the official site at upsc.gov.in.
Step 2: Search and click on UPSC CAPF 2022 notification link on the homepage
Step 3: Candidates need to fill in all the required details correctly
Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the mandatory application fee online
Step 5: Then, submit the application form and keep a screenshot of the confirmation page
Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill a total of 253 vacancies in the reported organisation.
Find vacancy details here:
For BSF - 66 vacancies
For CRPF - 29 posts
For CISF - 62 openings
For ITBP - 14 positions
For SSB - 82 jobs available
All those who are going to apply must be between the age group of 20 and 25 as on 1 August, 2022. They should be born between 2 August, 1997 and 1 August, 2002. For more details on eligibility and selection process, candidates are requested to read the official notice.
Application Fee:
Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 200 either by depositing the money in any branch of State Bank of India (SBI) or by using Credit/Debit Card/ UPI Payment/Internet Banking of any Bank. However, female/SC/ST category candidates have been exempted from fee payment.
also read
Explained: The decades-long Punjab-Haryana fight over the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal
The Haryana Assembly has passed a resolution seeking the completion of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal. Why is Punjab against the canal and why was its construction halted in the 1990s?
UPSC IFS Mains 2021 DAF II released, check steps to fill it and other details here
UPSC IFS Main Exam 2021 was held from 27 February to 6 March and candidates who qualified in the exam will now have to take a Personality Test for selection in the Indian Forest Service Examination.
UPSC IFS Main Examination 2021 result declared; check direct link to download here
The candidates are required to show their original certificates as proof of their age, educational qualifications, category certificate (if applicable) Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), and other documents such as the TA Form and more when they appear for their Personality Test