UPSC CAPF 2022: Official notification released at upsc.gov.in, check steps to apply here

The official notification for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants 2022 recruitment has been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today, 20 April. Those who are interested can apply by visiting the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the application window for UPSC CAPF will be open till 10 May, this year. After the specified date, no applications will be accepted by the Commission.

As per the latest update, the CAPF AC written exam will be conducted on 7 August, 2022. It will consist of two papers; paper I will be held from 10 am to 12 pm, while Paper II will be held from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Find the official notice here.

Here are few steps to apply for UPSC CAPF AC 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official site at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on UPSC CAPF 2022 notification link on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates need to fill in all the required details correctly

Step 4: Upload the required documents and pay the mandatory application fee online

Step 5: Then, submit the application form and keep a screenshot of the confirmation page

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill a total of 253 vacancies in the reported organisation.

Find vacancy details here:

For BSF - 66 vacancies

For CRPF - 29 posts

For CISF - 62 openings

For ITBP - 14 positions

For SSB - 82 jobs available

All those who are going to apply must be between the age group of 20 and 25 as on 1 August, 2022. They should be born between 2 August, 1997 and 1 August, 2002. For more details on eligibility and selection process, candidates are requested to read the official notice.

Application Fee:

Candidates must pay a fee of Rs 200 either by depositing the money in any branch of State Bank of India (SBI) or by using Credit/Debit Card/ UPI Payment/Internet Banking of any Bank. However, female/SC/ST category candidates have been exempted from fee payment.