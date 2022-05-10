UPSC CAPF 2022 application window closes today, check steps to apply here

The CAPF exam 2022 will be conducted on 7 August and will consist of two papers. Graduates who are not more than 25 years are eligible to apply for the exam.

The application window for the Central Armed Police Forces 2022 exam will close today, 10 May. Those interested and eligible can apply on the official website at upsconline.nic.in.

A total of 253 vacancies has been announced for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandants (AC). Out of these, 66 vacancies have been announced for Border Security Force (BSF), 29 vacancies are for Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 62 vacancies have been announced under Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), 14 vacancies have been released for Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and 82 vacancies are for Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB).

It is to be noted that Paper-I is scheduled to be held from 10 AM to 12 Noon while the Paper-II will be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

What will be the exam pattern?

Paper 1: The paper would test a candidate’s General Ability and Intelligence and will be of 250 marks. It will be an Objective (Multiple Answers) Type paper in which the questions will be set in both English and Hindi.

Paper 2: This paper will consist of General Studies, Essay, and Comprehension and would carry 200 marks. The candidates will be required to write the Essay Component in English/Hindi, but for Precis Writing, Comprehension and other communications, the language required will be English only.

Applicants (except for Female, SC, and ST candidates who are exempted from paying any fee) will have to pay a fee of Rs 200.

What are the steps for the application?

Step 1: Go to the official site at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link that reads “ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC”

Step 3: Go to the registration link for CAPF 2022

Step 4: Complete your registration form by filling the application form

Step 5: Upload your documents, pay the fees and submit your form

Step 6: Download your form and print it out

For more information, the candidates are advised to refer to the notice.

Here is the direct link to apply.