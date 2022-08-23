UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022: Register for 31 posts at uprvunl.org from 29 August

Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released an official notification inviting candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist. Apply for the vacancies at uprvunl.org.

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released an official notification inviting candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist. One can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of UPRVUNL at uprvunl.org. The application process for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist will begin on 29 August. Whereas, the last date for the submission of the registration form is 19 September 2022. The UPRVUNL aims to fill up a total of 31 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Candidates are advised to read the notification completely and carefully before applying for the positions. More details on eligibility criteria, selection process, and application fee among others are listed in the official notice.

Find the official notice here: https://www.uprvunl.org/sites/default/files/Public%20Notice/Advertisement-No-U49UPRVUSA2022.pdf

Vacancy Details: (Total-31)

-Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil: 27 vacancies

-Pharmacist: 4 openings

Candidates applying for the post of Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil and Pharmacist should be 18 years (minimum age limit) to 40 years (maximum age limit) as on 1 July 2022.

Those applying for Junior Engineer (Trainee) Civil vacancies must have knowledge of Hindi. If an interested candidate has not cleared high school or its equivalent exam in Hindi, then they will have to appear and pass the exam conducted by the Registrar Departmental Examinations under the state government. This should be completed within a span of three years of joining the government organisation.

Applicants applying for Pharmacist posts must hold a pharmacy diploma certificate registered with Uttar Pradesh Pharmacy Council.

Aspirants belonging to the unreserved category have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. Candidates from the SC/ST category will pay Rs 826 towards the same. Whereas, those from the Persons with Disability (PwD) category need to pay only Rs 12 towards the application form.

For more details and updates, kindly keep a regular check on the official website for UPRVUNL.

https://www.hindustantimes.com/education/employment-news/uprvunl-recruitment-2022-apply-for-je-pharmacist-posts-from-august-29-101661242844368.html

