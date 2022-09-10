Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the hall tickets for the post of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, and Accounts clerk

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released the hall tickets for several posts. Admit cards have been issued for the posts of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, and Accounts clerk under Advertisement Number U-47/UPRVUSA/2022. Candidates preparing for the exams can download their respective admit cards from the official website of UPRVUNL. To access the hall tickets, candidates have to enter their user/login id, password, and captcha code. As per the schedule, the computer-based test (CBT) will be conducted for a duration of three hours. More details on the exam will be mentioned on the admit card.

Check steps to download the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 admit card:

Go to UPRVUNL’s official site.

Search and click on the “Career” tab that is on the home page.

Look for the link reading “Click here to download the Admit cards of Computer Based Test (CBT) Examination for the posts of Chief Chemist, Additional Private Secretary, Assistant Review Officer, Accounts clerk in UPRVUNL against Advertisement No. U-47/UPRVUSA/2022” and click on it.

As the page opens, candidates have to enter their login details and submit.

Then, download the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 admit card.

Save a copy and keep a printout of the UPRVUNL Recruitment 2022 admit card for future use.

Find the direct link here.

The UPRVUNL recruitment 2022 admit cards will contain details like the roll number of the candidate, date, time, and venue of the examination, other personal details, and general instructions. Applicants are advised to check all the examination details printed on the admit cards. This recruitment exam is being held to fill up a total of 63 vacancies in the organistaion.

Vacancy Details (Total 63)

Account Clerk: 45 vacancies

Assistant Review Officer: 9 vacancies

Chief Chemist: 5 vacancies

Additional Private Secretary: 4 vacancies

For more information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.

