UPPSC Staff Nurse Main 2022: Application process begins at uppsc.up.nic.in, find steps to apply

The deadline to fill the application form for Staff Nurse (Male) Main examination 2022 is till 30 June, 2022 up to 5 PM. Candidates are advised to read the official notice for more details.

The online application process for Staff Nurse (Male) Main examination 2022 has been initiated by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC). Those applicants who have qualified in the preliminary exam can register themselves for the Main examination. To apply for the main exam, applicants can visit the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Those who are applying for the main examination are advised to print and send the completely filled application form along with other required documents to the Commission’s office. The address of the Commission’s office is Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, 10, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Prayagraj – 211018.

Check simple steps to register for Staff Nurse Mains (Male) 2022:

Step 1: Go to the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the link that reads - “FILL ONLINE DETAILS FOR ADVT.NO., A-1/E-1/2022, STAFF NURSE (MALE) EXAM-2017 (RE-ADVERTISEMENT YEAR-2022)” under activity dashboard on the homepage.

Step 3: Candidates need to fill in all the required details and submit the application form as asked.

Step 4: Keep a printout of the same for future use or reference.

This year, a total of 1,025 candidates have qualified to appear for the Main examination, according to the preliminary result.

Through this recruitment drive, the Commission will fill up a total of 558 Staff Nurse (Male) vacancies in Medical Education and Training Department. Depending on the circumstances or requirement, the Medical and Health services Department in Uttar Pradesh can increase or decrease the number of vacancies.

For more update and information, applicants are suggested to keep a check on the official website.