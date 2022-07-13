UPPSC PCS Mains 2021 results announced, check details here

UPPSC PCS Mains Exam was held from 23 to 27 March 2022, with 5,957 candidates taking part. All the selected applicants will have to appear for the interview round

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the UPPSC PCS Result 2022 for the PCS Mains Exam 2021. The results were declared on 12 July 2022 on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in. A total of 1,285 candidates have cleared the PCS Mains exam.

Steps to check the UPPSC Mains result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link that reads 'Information Bulletin ‘LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN COMBINED STATE/UPPER SUBORDINATE SERVICES EXAM-2021'

Step 3: Download the PDF of UPPSC PCS Mains Result

Step 4: Check roll numbers of the selected candidates

Step 5: Print and save the UPPSC PCS result PDF for future use

Here is the direct link to the UPPSC PCS Mains result.

It is to be noted that the applicants would be able to view their UPPSC PCS Results till 12 August on the official website.

According to the result notice, the result of the Female candidates who are not from the state of Uttar Pradesh is "subject to final order and judgement of Hon'ble High Court in Special Appeal No. D475 of 2019."

Candidates should know that only 623 vacancies would be filled in UPPSC. The UPPSC PCS Prelims Result 2021 was announced by the commission on 1 December last year. The prelims exam was organised in 31 districts of Uttar Pradesh on 24 October 2021. A total of 3,21,273 out of the registered 6,91,173 applicants had taken the PCS (Preliminary) Examination-2021.

The UPPCS exam is held to recruit state government functionaries in provincial civil services and other state services. These functionaries get posted in various important departments like land revenue, land records, general administration and the like.

