UPPSC GIC Lecturer (Main) Exam: Results declared at uppsc.up.nic.in; check other details

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the GIC Lecturer Main exam 2021. Aspirants who have appeared for the GIC Lecturer Mains Exam can check their results from the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Earlier in December 2020, UPPSC had notified that the recruitment drive will be conducted to fill up a total of 1,473 vacancies for the lecturer posts in various subjects in Government Girls Intermediate Colleges (GGIC) as well as Government Intermediate Colleges (GIC) across Uttar Pradesh. The examinees have been shortlisted in various subjects including Physics, Economics, Civics, Geography, History, Sociology, Education, Urdu, Commerce, and Home Science.

The recruitment drive was held in two stages- UPPSC GIC Lecturer Prelims Exam and UPPSC GIC Lecturer Mains Exam. The Preliminary examination was held on 19 September 2021 and the result was announced on 9 December 2021.

Candidates who cleared the Prelims exam got to sit for the Mains. The UPPSC GIC Lecturer Main Exam was conducted on 13 March 2022 at different institutions in Prayagraj and Lucknow. The examination process was held in two sessions- the morning shift (from 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM) and the afternoon shift (from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM).

Steps to follow to check the UPPSC GIC Main Exam 2021:

Visit the official website of UPPSC- uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on the link of the ‘List of selected candidates in Advt. No. A-3/E-1/2020 Lecturer (Male/Female) Government Inter College (Mains) Exam 2021’, available on the homepage.

A PDF list of the shortlisted candidates will appear on the screen.

Check your roll number on the UPPSC merit list.

Download the result and take out a printed copy for future reference.

Direct link to check the result is here.

For more information related to the shortlisted candidates, you can visit the UPPSC website.

