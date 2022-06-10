UPPSC begins recruitment for post of Inspector and other vacancies, check details here

For candidates belonging to the unreserved/OBC category, a fee of Rs 105 is applicable, whereas a fee of Rs 65 is applicable to candidates belonging to the SC/ST category or Ex-Serviceman. For the Handicapped, the application fee is Rs 25.

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Numismatic Officer, Inspector, Professor cum Principal, Medical Officer and Joint Director. The last date to apply for the above posts is 9 July. However, the last date for fee submission is 6 July.

Here are the details of the vacancies:

Inspector - 9 Vacancies

Numismatic Officer - 1 Vacancy

Joint Director - 1 Vacancy

Professor cum Principal in College of Nursing, Kanpur. (General Selection - 1 Vacancy

Medical Officer (Allopath) - 2 Vacancies

What are the steps to apply for the UPPSC vacancies:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the notification that reads “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR VARIOUS POST UNDER ADVT.NO. 01/2022-2023, DIRECT RECRUITMENT”

Step 3: Go to “Apply” written against सीधी भर्ती 01/2022-2023 , 09/06/2022

Step 4: Register and fill up the application form

Step 5: Pay fee, submit the form and take a print for future reference

What is the application fee?

What is the pay scale for each post:

Inspector - Level-7 will be applicable and the salary range will be between 44,900- 1,42,400 (Pay Band- Rs.9300-34,800/grade pay-4600)

For the post of Numismatic Officer: The pay would range between Rs. 15600-39100/-

Joint Director - The salary will range between 15,600-39,100/ and the Grade Pay- will be between Rs. 7,600

Professor cum Principal - Level 13K with a Pay Band between Rs. 131100-216600/-

Medical Officer (Allopath) - The pay would be between Rs. 15600-39100 with a Grade pay of Rs. 5400

Click here for the official notice released by the Commission.