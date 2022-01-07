UPPRPB recruitment: Apply for 936 Head Operator posts from 20 Jan; check notice here

As per the official notification, the deadline to apply for the posts is 28 February. The deadline to submit the application fee is also the same.

Applications have been invited for the post of Head Operator (Mechanic)/Head Operator in the UP Police Radio Cadre by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB). Candidates can apply for the 936 vacancies from 20 January at the official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in/.

Steps to apply for UPPRPB recruitment, once open:

Visit the official website at http://uppbpb.gov.in/

Click on the link for the Head Operator (Mechanic)/Head Operator application that is given on the page

Register yourself using the required details on the UPPRPB portal

Login and complete the Head Operator (Mechanic)/Head Operator application

Make the UPPRPB application fee payment and submit the form

Save a copy of the UPPRPB application for future use

The applicants should have a three year diploma in Mechanical/ Electronics / / Electrical/Telecommunication / Computer Science / IT Engineering, or any equivalent qualification. For more details, candidates can view the official notice here.

Applicants must be between 20 to 28 years of age as of 1 July this year, meaning they should have been born before 1 July, 1994, or later than 1 July, 2002.

Candidates need to pay Rs 400 as the UPPRPB application processing fee.

The UPPRPB will shortlist applicants for the 936 vacancies on the basis of an online written test of 400 marks. The test will be held for a duration of 150 minutes and will test the applicants on General Knowledge, General Hindi, Reasoning and Logic and Numerical and Mental Abilities. The detailed list of topics that will be asked in the written exam is also available in the official notice,

Candidates who qualify for the written test will be asked to appear for document verification and Physical Efficiency Test (PST) and Physical Standard Test (PST).

For more details, applicants are requested to keep visiting the official website of the UPPRPB.