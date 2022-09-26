UPPCL to start registration for 357 Technician posts from this date, check details
The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) will soon start the online applications for the post of Technician (Electrical). As per the official notice, candidates can apply for the vacancies from 27 September to 19 October 2022.
The registration form is to be filled online on the official website at upenergy.in.
This recruitment drive is being organised to fill 357 vacancies of the position of Technician (Electrical).
The notification about the same has been released on the website and candidates can refer to it to check the eligibility details. For applying, candidates are required to be of a certain age to be eligible for the post.
What is the eligibility criteria for these UPPCL vacancies?
Age Limit: The candidate has to be between the age of 18 years to 40 years as on 1 January, 2022.
Educational Qualification: An aspirant should have passed class 10 from Board of Secondary Education, UP. They should have a Certification in any of the following trades including Electrician, Electrical, and Electrical (Power Distribution Under Skill Development). Candidates may read the Technician (Electrical)’s official notification for more details.
What are the steps to apply for the UPPCL recruitment 2022?
Step 1: Visit the official web portal at www.upenergy.in.
Step 2: Click on the vacancy tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Go to the Apply link.
Step 4: Fill the UPPCL application form and then submit all the required documents.
Step 5: Pay your UPPCL application fee.
How to download the UPPCL official notice?
Step 1: Visit the official web portal at www.upenergy.in.
Step 2: Click on Vacancy tab on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on View/Download written against, “ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE POST OF “TECHNICIAN(ELECTRICAL)” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 10/VSA/2022/Technician(Vidyut).”
Step 4: The PDF notification will appear on your screen.
Here is the UPPCL official notification.
What is the application fee?
Candidates belonging to SC/ST category need to pay an application fee of Rs 826, whereas Rs 1180 are to be paid by candidates from other categories.
