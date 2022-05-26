UPPCL invites applications for Camp Assistant posts, check details here

Candidates belonging to unreserved category or EWS category candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs 1180, whereas an application fee of Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from State’s ST category.

The Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has started the online application process for recruitment to the position of Camp Assistant Grade III. Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply for the vacancies at upenergy.in till 15 June.

The UPPCL Camp Assistant exam is tentatively scheduled for the third week of July. The drive aims to fill up a total of 24 vacancies.

What are the Eligibility Criteria?

The candidates should be between 21-40 years as on 1 January 2022.

What is the Educational qualification?

The aspiring candidate should be a Graduate in any field.

Hindi Stenographer: 60 WPM

Computer Hindi Typing: 30 WPM

What is the Application Fee?

Candidates belonging to unreserved category or EWS category candidates will need to pay an application fee of Rs 1180, whereas an application fee of Rs 826 is applicable to candidates from State’s ST category.

What are the steps to be followed to apply for the vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Corporation at upenergy.in

Step 2: Go to “Vacancy/ Results” tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Go to apply against “CAMP ASSISTANT-GRADE-III” AGAINST ADVT. NO. 06/VSA/2022/SS”

Step 4: Register yourself, upload the necessary documents, and pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit your application form and print it out for future

Here are the number of vacancies for each category

For candidates belonging to the General category: 21 Vacancies

For candidates belonging to the EWS category: 2 Vacancies

For candidates belonging to the ST category: 1 Vacancy

Take a note of the important dates here:

Online Application begins on 25 May 2022

Last Date to apply for the post is 15 June 2022

Last date for online fee payment is 15 June 2022

Last date for offline fee payment is 17 June 2022

The date for the release of the admit card is yet to be notified.

Check out the official notification here.

To apply directly, click on this link.