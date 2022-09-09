UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022: Application deadline extended till 27 September

Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) has extended the application process for recruitment to the post of Executive Assistant. Candidates can apply at upenergy.in.

Interested aspirants can apply for the vacancies at the official website of UPPCL at upenergy.in.

The last date to register for the vacancies is till 27 September, while the last day to pay the necessary application fee is till 29 September 2022. As per the schedule, the examination is tentative to be held in the last week of October this year.

The UPPCL plans to fill up a total of 1,273 vacancies in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

Here is the official notice on the extension of the registration process:

https://www.upenergy.in/site/writereaddata/siteContent/2022090815451759271859_VSA_08092022.pdf

Here’s the official notification on the recruitment:

https://www.upenergy.in/site/writereaddata/siteContent/2022080317385618701717_VSA_03082022.pdf

Check the step-by-step process to apply for the UPPCL Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Visit UPPCL’s official website at upenergy.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Vacancy/Results’ section and tap on the apply link for Executive Assistant posts.

Step 3: Then, register and apply for the post by uploading documents, paying the fee, and also finally submitting the form.

Step 4: Save and then download the copy of the recruitment form.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the UPPCL Executive Assistant Recruitment 2022 form for future use.

The General/OBC (non-creamy layer)/EWS category candidates will pay an application fee of Rs 1,180. Candidates from SC/ST category have to pay Rs 826 for the same. The PH (Divyang) category candidates need to pay only Rs 12 for the registration fee.

Those who are applying should not be less than 21 years of age. Whereas, the upper age limit is 40 years as on 1 January 2022. Candidates should also possess a graduation certificate from a recognised university and have a typing speed of 30 words per minute (wpm) in Hindi.

For more updates, keep checking the official website of UPPCL.

