UPPCL Assistant Accountant recruitment 2022: Applications to close for 186 posts today; check steps

The application window for the recruitment of Assistant Accountants will be closed by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) today, 28 November. Interested candidates can apply for the post on the UPPCL’s official website. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 186 Assistant Accountant vacancies. The examination is set to take place in the second week of January, 2023. An application fee of Rs 1180 is going to be charged from the candidates. However, the applicants from SC/ST category need to pay Rs 826. For PWD candidates, the application fee stands at Rs 12.

It should be noted that the age of the candidates must be between 21-40 years as on 1 July 2022. The selection of the applicants is going to be done on the basis of a computer-based test (CBT) exam. The aspirants are required to have completed their Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce (B.Com) from any recognised Indian university. In order to get more details, look at the official notification here.

Steps required to apply for the UPPCL Assistant Accountant recruitment drive:

After landing on the homepage of the official website of UPPCL, click on “Vacancy/Results”.

Press the apply link visible next to the Assistant Accountant posts.

Then, continue with registering and applying for the post.

Upload all the necessary documents, pay the required application fee, and complete your submission of the form.

Go through the form properly, download it, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

Salary

The salary of the Assistant Accountant is between Rs 29,800 to Rs 94,300 per month.

Exam pattern

The written exam will be MCQ based, and will be divided into part 1 and part 2. The first part will be of 50 marks, and the second part is going to contain 150 marks. The first part will contain 50 questions about O level Computer Knowledge. The second part will have 150 questions about General English and Hindi, Accountancy, Auditing & Income Tax, and Arithmetic.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.