UPJEE (Polytechnic) 2022: Admit card released at jeecup.admission.nic.in, check details here

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has issued the admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination. Candidates who have applied for the UP Polytechnic Joint Examination can check and download their admit cards from the official website of JEECUP which is jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The Admit Card of UPJEE will contain important details like the candidate’s name, examination date, examination time and examination centre. The admit card will act as a hall ticket on the day of the examination. Aspirants are advised to carry the admit cards along with valid identity proof such as Aadhaar Card or Voter ID Card to get entry into the examination hall. The examination authority has asked the students not to share their login credentials with anyone via email or SMS.

This year, Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination will be conducted between 27 June to 30 June 2022. JEECUP (Polytechnic) Examination 2022 will be an online computer-based examination. UPJEE is a state-level common entrance test which offers admission to various government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh. Candidates seeking admission to diploma courses in engineering (polytechnic), management or technology will sit for the JEECUP examination.

The result date for UPJEE (Polytechnic) has not been announced yet. Students are requested to keep the official website in check for further notification. Candidates will get to choose their colleges based on their performance in the common entrance exam. They will be called for counselling and document verification before taking admission.

