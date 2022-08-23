The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) will today, 23 August conclude the online registrations for the post of Assistant Professor. Those who are interested in applying for the vacancy and have still not yet applied may visit the official website of uphesc.org.

The Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) will today, 23 August conclude the online registrations for the post of Assistant Professor. Those who are interested in applying for the vacancy and have still not yet applied may visit the official website. However, the last date to submit the application fee is 24 August. Through this recruitment drive, the UPHESC aims to recruit for a total of 917 Assistant Professor vacancies in the organisation. Previously, the application deadline was 7 August. As far as the Educational Qualification is concerned, a Master Degree in the concerned subject with a minimum of 55 percent marks. They should have also cleared SET/ NET and SLET.

The maximum age of the candidates has been fixed at 62 Years. However, there are age relaxations, as per UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment Rules.

Here are the other details about this recruitment drive, which the candidates should know:

Application Procedure:

Visit the official web portal at uphesc51.com.

Click on apply online, fill in your details and then register yourself.

Once you have registered, login using your credentials and proceed with the application process.

Fill up your application form, pay the registration fee, and make the submission.

Save and print your Assistant Professor for future reference.

The aspirants must check out the UPHESC Assistant Professor notification PDF to make sure they are well-acquainted with the eligibility requirements of the UP Assistant Professor. They must go through the essential information like the age limit, eligibility criteria, application guidelines, application fees and so on. The direct link to the UPHESC Assistant Professor notification PDF is here for your reference. This avoids any candidature related issues later on.

What is the application fee?

Those who are from the OBC/unreserved category/EWS category will be required to pay an application fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to candidates belonging to the SC/ST category.

What is the salary mentioned for the posts?

The Assistant Professor will receive a salary between Rs 15,600-39,100.

