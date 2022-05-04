UP Police SI PET admit card released, check steps to download here

Candidates who have cleared the UP Police SI exam 2021 and Physical Standard Test will be eligible to sit for the PET round

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the UP Police Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit cards for the posts of Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander, and Fire Officer-II. Those who have applied can download their admit cards from the official website of the Board at uppbpb.gov.in.

Candidates who have cleared the UP Police SI exam 2021 and Physical Standard Test will be eligible to sit for the PET round. The first phase of the PET is scheduled to be held from 5 to 7 May. The time, venue, and other details related to the examination will be mentioned on the admit card.

It is to be noted that a total of 7,672 candidates have qualified to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Candidates are suggested to follow the below steps to download the admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the SI admit card link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill up your Roll No, Date Of Birth and then click submit

Step 4: The UP Police SI admit card would open on your screen

Step 5: Download and print it out for future reference.

The recruitment drive is being held to fill a total of 9534 vacancies, out of which, 9027 vacancies are for the post of Sub Inspector, 23 for Fire Officer-II, and 484 for Platoon Commander.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) regularly for the latest updates. Candidates should check the downloaded admit card and match their details including their personal details and examination centre along with the post applied.

Candidates should also note that they need to carry the admit card along as they visit the examination centre as without the admit card they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Check the direct link to download the admit card here.