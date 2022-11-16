UP NEET UG counselling 2022: Round 2 registrations end today, check details

The registration for the round 2 of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022 will end today, 16 November. Those who want to register for the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 can do so on the official web portal at upneet.gov.in. It is to be noted that the NEET counselling under the 85 percent state quota seats is held by the respective state authorities. Earlier, the last date to register for UP NEET UG counselling was 14 November. The authorities have said that they will release the merit list for the candidates, after which the choice-filling window will be opened and applicants will be able to fill in their preferences for courses and colleges online. The complete schedule for UP NEET UG round 2 counselling 2022 will be soon released.

Once the choice filling and locking is over, applicants will have to report to their allotted colleges within a given time period.

What are the steps to register yourself for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Step-1 Registration UG (MBBS/BDS)’ on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your course, roll number and other details, then click on login.

Step 4: Fill in the details asked and then submit your UP NEET UG counselling application

Step 5: Pay the security fee for your UG course

Step 6: Submit your UP NEET UG counselling application form and download the confirmation page for the further process of counselling.

For latest updates related to the admission process, the candidates should keep a check on UP NEET’s official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.