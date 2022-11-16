UP NEET UG counselling 2022: Round 2 registrations end today, check details
For latest updates related to the admission process, the candidates should keep a check on UP NEET’s official website
The registration for the round 2 of Uttar Pradesh NEET UG counselling 2022 will end today, 16 November. Those who want to register for the UP NEET UG counselling round 2 can do so on the official web portal at upneet.gov.in. It is to be noted that the NEET counselling under the 85 percent state quota seats is held by the respective state authorities. Earlier, the last date to register for UP NEET UG counselling was 14 November. The authorities have said that they will release the merit list for the candidates, after which the choice-filling window will be opened and applicants will be able to fill in their preferences for courses and colleges online. The complete schedule for UP NEET UG round 2 counselling 2022 will be soon released.
Once the choice filling and locking is over, applicants will have to report to their allotted colleges within a given time period.
What are the steps to register yourself for the UP NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2?
Step 1: Go to the official web portal at upneet.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the link that reads ‘Step-1 Registration UG (MBBS/BDS)’ on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in your course, roll number and other details, then click on login.
Step 4: Fill in the details asked and then submit your UP NEET UG counselling application
Step 5: Pay the security fee for your UG course
Step 6: Submit your UP NEET UG counselling application form and download the confirmation page for the further process of counselling.
For latest updates related to the admission process, the candidates should keep a check on UP NEET’s official website.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
COMEDK UGET 2022: Round 3 schedule released at comedk.org
The seat allotment result for the COMEDK UGET Round 3 counselling schedule will be released on 14 November. Check the steps to apply.
PSEB Class 10 Supplementary Result 2022 declared; check direct link here
Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for rechecking of the answer sheet. They have to submit a revaluation fee of Rs 1,000 per answer sheet
GATE 2023: Correction window opens on 4 November, check steps to make changes
The GATE 2023 exam will be held on 4, 5, 11, and 12 February 2023. The admit cards will be available on the official website on 3 January next year.