The Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) will announce the UP NEET UG counselling mop-round result today, 15 December. Aspirants who filled in their college and course preferences before the last date will be able to check their UP NEET UG counselling 2022 results at upneet.gov.in. According to the schedule, candidates can download the allotment letter from 16 to 18 December 2022. It is to be noted that as many as 32 medical and 23 dental colleges will be offering UG medical seats for the 2022-23 academic year under the Uttar Pradesh state quota. The merit list was issued by the council on 9 December 2022 and the choice-filling link was active till 13 December 2022.

What are the steps to check the UP NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round 2022 Result?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal.

Step 2: Go to the UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round result link on the homepage.

Step 3: Fill in your NEET 2022 roll number and password.

Step 4: UP NEET UG 2022 Mop-Up round result will then be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the PDF for future reference.

Candidates should know that the NEET counselling under the 85 per cent state quota seats is being held by the respective state authorities.

All the selected candidates who want to retain the seat allocated to them will have to report to the respective nodal centre before the last date. If a candidate does not report to the college/nodal centre, their allotted seat will be forfeited.