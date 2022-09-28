UP NEET PG Counselling 2022: Deadline to register for exam ends today, check details

The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will conclude the online registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate, NEET PG 2022 counselling today, 28 September. And, as per the official schedule, the registration for the counselling process started on 26 September. Candidates are required to pay a counselling fee of Rs 3000 while they register for the UP NEET PG Counselling process. This payment is to be done through online modes such as debit/credit card, or net banking. Candidates are required to pay a counselling fee of Rs 3000 while registering for the Counselling process of UP NEET PG. This payment can be made using online modes such as debit card, credit card, or net banking.

What are the steps to apply for UP NEET PG Counselling?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at upneet.gov.in.

Step 2: click on the link provided on the homepage for UP NEET registration.

Step 3: Fill in your UP NEET PG roll number and other details for login.

Step 4: Fill in your UP NEET PG application form and upload all the documents needed.

Step 5: Pay your UP NEET PG counselling fees, if any, and submit your UP NEET PG form.

Step 6: Download and save your application form for future reference.

Here is the direct link to apply for the UP NEET PG Counselling.

As per the official schedule, candidates are required to submit their applications for the UP NEET PG Counselling till 2 PM today.

Here is the direct link for the UP NEET PG Counselling notification.

What are the important dates for the counselling process?

The registration process for UP NEET PG Counselling 2022 started on 26 September. Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh will conclude the process on 28 September 2022. The counselling merit list is expected to be declared on 28 or 29 September and the seat allotment results will be announced on 3 or 4 October.

Aspirants are advised to keep a check on the official website for latest updates related to UP NEET PG Counselling.

